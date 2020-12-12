CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The Marple Township Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of Officer Brian Niedelman, who died suddenly Tuesday while on duty. No other details about the cause of death have been released.

Officer Niedelman served in the department for more than three years.

He also worked as an officer for Amtrak and the Collingdale Police Department.

He survived by his wife Lacey and two young children.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by the Marple police to help support the officer’s family and has already raised $100,000.

