MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A generous tip was left on a bill at a Delaware County restaurant Saturday night. A group of regulars at Anthony’s at Paxon Hollow, in Media, left a $5,000 tip on a $205 bill earlier this evening.
The manager of Anthony’s tells Eyewitness News the group golfs at Paxon Hollow frequently.
BIG TIP: A group of regular diners left a $5,000 tip on a $205 bill at Anthony’s at Paxon Hollow in Media. The manager tells they golf there frequently…. he says the extremely generous gesture happened earlier tonight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/NmESGzmDGe
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 13, 2020
“We have no words other than THANK YOU !! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !! Thank you for helping our staff get though the holidays !! We LOVE and APPRECIATE you ALL !! We have the best community around,” Anthony’s at Paxon Hollow wrote in a Facebook post.
The generous tip comes as new restrictions went into effect across Pennsylvania Saturday morning.
Indoor dining is now prohibited in the commonwealth until Monday, Jan. 4.
The restaurant industry and its employees have been among the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
