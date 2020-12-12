EASTON, Pa. (CBS) — The Crayola Experience Easton is temporarily closed due to Pennsylvania’s new COVID-19 restrictions. It will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 when the statewide executive order is lifted.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new restrictions on Thursday which ordered indoor entertainment venues, along with other businesses, to close beginning Saturday due to the surge in COVID-19 across the commonwealth.
Once the Crayola Experience reopens, it will extend the expiration dates on valid annual passes and general admission tickets for the number of days the facility was closed.
The Crayola Store will remain open during the weekends, offering curbside service during the week.
The store’s hours are Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact the store at 610-559-6625 Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for more information on curbside service.
For more information regarding Pennsylvania’s new restrictions which went into effect Saturday, click here.
