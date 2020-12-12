CHESTER COUNTY (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s restaurant and bar owners say the ban on indoor dining is costing them money. A ban on indoor dining started Saturday and will last until at least Jan. 4.
West Chester’s mom-and-pop eateries had some crowds for outdoor dining on a warmer-than-typical Saturday night in December.
Some people in the business tell Eyewitness News, the money from the Payroll Protection Act eased the pain during the first shutdown in the spring. But there’s no such funding yet this time around.
The governor’s office has used two studies that allege indoor dining spread the virus.
“When you look at the statistics and the facts of where they’re tracing a lot of this COVID, it’s not related to our restaurants. It’s related to a lot of big-box retailers,” said Roberto Guadagnini.
Other businesses say they’ll take the fine.
There’s also concern the restrictions could extend past the three-week window announced by the wolf administration.
Indoor dining is still permitted in New Jersey and in Delaware.
