DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is closing all nature centers within Delaware State Parks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The nature centers will be closed starting Monday through Jan. 11.

No in-person programming will be held at Delaware State Parks while the nature centers are closed in order to eliminate gatherings of people from different households.

Delaware State Parks will instead offer independent, online programming, such as self-guided hikes, online activities and videos while nature centers are closed.

The virtual programs will be posted on Delaware State Parks’ Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts, and at the Delaware State Parks Adventure Blog and http://www.destateparks.com/virtualparks.

The closures coincide with Gov. John Carney’s latest stay-at-home advisory, which was issued to “interrupt the dangerous winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Delaware.”

The advisory strongly urges Delawareans to avoid gathering indoors with anyone from outside their households.

On Thursday, Gov. Carney announced that new mitigation efforts will take effect at 8 a.m. on Monday and last until Jan. 11.

Under the restrictions, most restaurants and retail businesses will be limited to 30% capacity, but any business that exceeds 100,000 square feet will be restricted to 20% capacity, Carney said.

For any business below 5,000 square feet, all houses of worship and funeral services will be limited to 40% capacity, according to Carney. Employees will not be counted as part of the business capacity restrictions.

There will be a 10 p.m. curfew in Delaware for restaurants and bars.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

