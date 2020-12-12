WILLINGBORO, N.J. — A Burlington County man is doing what he can to help families in need this holiday season. Frank Woolman Jr. donated 50 Christmas trees to families in need in Camden on Saturday.
“It’s been a difficult year for many during this pandemic and coronavirus, difficult times. I’ve taken 50 trees out of inventory and decided to donate them to help people in need during these difficult times,” Woolman Jr. said. “It makes me happy to help people with this stuff. I am very fortunate here with my business and I look forward to helping people out during these difficult times.”
The Christmas trees were dropped off at North 9th and Vine Streets in Camden at 11 a.m.
His family owns the Woolman Nursery in Willingboro, New Jersey.
The event was organized by New Covenant Ministries, a charity that is part of Fellowship Alliance Chapel and Medford.
