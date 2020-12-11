PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia on Friday night, police said. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 52nd and Ranstead Streets.

Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where authorities said he later died from his wounds.

So far, police said there are no arrests as their investigation is ongoing.

Elsewhere in the city on Friday, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed around 9:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia. Authorities said there were no arrests.

Philadelphia police said just after 7 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Gordon Street in North Philadelphia a 41-year-old man was shot once in his hip, once in his back and once in his knee. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where police said he was placed in stable condition. There are no arrests in this shooting either.

The homicide rate has surged in the city this year. As of Thursday, there have been 466 murders in the city in 2020, a rise of 39% from this same time last year.

The number of homicides, so far, this year has exceeded all of 2019.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Gov. Murphy Says ‘We Are Now In Opening Scenes Of End Of This Pandemic’

FAQ: New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions Explained

CHOP Doctor Says FDA Advisory Panel ‘Reached Right Conclusion’ On Pfizer Vaccine