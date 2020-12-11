Comments
TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will join state officials for a coronavirus briefing in Trenton on Friday. The press conference includes Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials are holding a virtual press conference to provide an update on coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.
- When: Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
- Time: 2 p.m.
