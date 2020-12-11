HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time since testing positive earlier in the week. Wolf tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 on Tuesday. He has said he felt no symptoms and appeared at a virtual news conference on Thursday to announce new pandemic restrictions.

“It appears my positive test … came at the end of the course of the virus,” Wolf said Friday on Twitter.

On Thursday evening, I received my second negative COVID test. It appears my positive test on Tuesday came at the end of the course of the virus. I'll continue to quarantine and carry out my duties from home, following @CDCgov and @PAHealthDept guidelines for asymptomatic cases. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 11, 2020

Wolf, a Democrat, said he will continue to work from his home in Mount Wolf, near York, following federal and state health guidelines for asymptomatic cases. His wife, Frances Wolf, has tested negative and is quarantining with him.

Wolf learned of his diagnosis after a routine, weekly surveillance test at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, where he had been working.

The virus test administered to him was a type of sensitive laboratory test “considered the gold standard among tests for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sharon Watkins, State Epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

She said the two consecutive negative tests since his positive test mean it’s possible that Wolf “was at the end of his infectious period when the first test was conducted.”

On Thursday, Wolf announced sweeping new restrictions across the commonwealth as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.

The restrictions go into effect just after midnight at 12:01 a.m., thus beginning a ban on indoor dining, closing indoor gyms and pausing all kindergarten through 12th-grade sports.

“The problem we’re all facing is that this virus continues to rage in Pennsylvania, and over the past several weeks it’s become clear we need to take further mitigation actions to protect Pennsylvanians and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said during a virtual news conference on Thursday. “We all hoped it wouldn’t come to this, and that’s the point. The current state of the surge in Pennsylvania will not allow us to wait. We need to slow the spread right now in order to save lives. If we don’t, we’re going to be in big trouble.”

The governor is ordering all indoor dining to close at midnight until at least Jan. 4. Gyms are also ordered to close.

