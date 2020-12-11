PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With rookie Jalen Hurts set to make his first start for the Eagles on Sunday, there are plenty of questions to be answered. One on the minds of fantasy football managers — can Hurts be a realistic quarterback option over the final weeks to help your team win in the playoffs?

The answer is a bit unknown as we’ve seen just the one extended appearance from Hurts this season. But, he is still a starting QB in the NFL which means there’s a certain amount of fantasy value.

This was fantasy football writer Matt Citak’s take in this week’s Fantasy Football Waiver Wire post, Hurts is a real option now in fantasy leagues as he takes over starter status.

“The Saints are not an appealing matchup in Week 14, but in Weeks 15 and 16, Philadelphia will take on the Cardinals and Cowboys. While you don’t want to throw Hurts into your lineup in Week 14, he could be a very valuable QB add for Weeks 15 and beyond if the Eagles commit to Hurts as their quarterback for the rest of the season. Add Hurts now and stash him for the final two weeks of the fantasy postseason.”

The Saints matchup is a difficult one to start Hurts in fantasy. New Orleans gives up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season. They have been a nightmare for quarterbacks, allowing just two passing touchdowns over the last five weeks while picking off nine passes in that time.

There is some hope for Hurts in the next three weeks however. The Cardinals, Cowboys and Washington all allow over 18 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks with Arizona and Dallas both allowing over 20.

There is another aspect to consider with Hurts as well. His running ability adds potential for points added on the ground in addition to the passing game. Of the quarterbacks expected to start in Week 14, Hurts is projected for the fourth-most rushing yards behind only Taysom Hill, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

If your fantasy league is a two quarterback league or, if you’re looking for potential streaming options for the final few weeks. Hurts is a solid pickup option right now. Just maybe hold off on starting him until after this Sunday.