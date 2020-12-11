CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Rehoboth Beach. Police responded to the parking lot area of the Econo Lodge on Coastal Highway around 7:30 Thursday night.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but no further information is available at this time.

