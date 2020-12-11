HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — Another shutdown of indoor dining across Pennsylvania is looming. On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced sweeping new restrictions across the commonwealth as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.

The restrictions go into effect just after midnight at 12:01 a.m., thus beginning a ban on indoor dining, closing indoor gyms and pausing all kindergarten through 12th-grade sports.

Gym and restaurant owners are in the fight of their lives right now, including the owner of Piero’s Italian Restaurant.

“It’s really depressing,” restaurant owner John Neal said.

The holiday wreaths inside Piero’s in Huntingdon Valley is now like a daily reminder to Neal of what might be his 11-year-old restaurant’s last Christmas, after new COVID restrictions were announced.

“It’s disheartening,” Neal said. “When he campaigned to be governor of our state, he told us he was going to look out for small business owners because he was a small business owner. We’re not seeing that.”

The governor is ordering all indoor dining to close at midnight until at least Jan. 4. Gyms are also ordered to close.

“For the next three weeks, please, I ask Pennsylvanians to stand with me united against COVID,” Wolf said Thursday.

But some are defying the governor’s order. In Bucks County, the Newtown Athletic Club posted online that it will remain open because “we believe in the importance of fitness as essential in the fight against COVID-19.

People have mixed reactions.

“If people are smart, they’ll do what’s right for them,” Langhorne resident Steve Manas said. “Not to infect themselves, not to infect each other.”

“Things have to change and they can’t change if people,” Newtown resident Mike Provenzano said. “We have to sacrifice a little bit.”

Piero’s owner has his own message for Wolf.

“If you want us to close, then you have to give us some sort of assistance because we’re not going to make it through,” Neal said.

Neal is doing what he can to keep Piero’s alive. Cheesesteaks, pizza and other casual food were added to its fine dining menu and he is hoping takeout will get him through.

Neal worries, however, unless state or federal aid comes through, the restaurant, and many others, could close for good within the next two months.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says ‘We Are Now In Opening Scenes Of End Of This Pandemic’

COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Bans Indoor Dining, Closes Gyms, Halts High School Sports For 3 Weeks

FAQ: New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions Explained