PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood has left a man dead and another fighting for his life, police said Thursday.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 30th Street.

Police said a 55-year-old man was shot once in the back and was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m.

The second victim, according to police, is a 22-year-old man. Police said the man was shot once in his neck, once in his shoulder, and once in his chin.

Authorities said the man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

So far, police said there are no arrests.

In another shooting in the city on Thursday night, police said a 35-year-old man was critically wounded in Frankford. That incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue.

The victim was shot once in the right leg and placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, authorities said. There are no arrests in this incident either.

