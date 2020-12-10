Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after crashing his minivan into parked cars in North Philadelphia. The fatal crash happened on the 2600 block of Cambria Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver suffered a medical condition before slamming into two other cars parked on the street.
Investigators say the accident is not suspicious.
No further information is available at this time.
