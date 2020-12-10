CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo is welcoming a new addition this holiday season. Meet Bea, a 15-month-old giraffe.

Bea arrived at the zoo last month from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee.

We’ve heard she’s already situated with her new handlers and herd mates in Philadelphia.

Still considered a baby, Bea is already more than 8 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

A warm Philadelphia and tri-state area welcome Miss Bee from Tennessee.

