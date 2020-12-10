GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in South Jersey are asking for the public’s help finding a missing three-year-old girl and her father. Police say Leih Diaz and her father, Jose Diaz, were last seen leaving their home in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township.
They were traveling in a 2014 burgundy Honda Accord.
Police say they could be on their way to the Bronx, New York.
Diaz is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5’9″ tall and 250 pounds. He has brown eye and hair and was last seen wearing a black or dark-colored jacket.
Leih is a three-year-old Hispanic toddler. She has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan pants.
Anyone with additional information or knowledge of the father and daughter’s location should contact 911, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.
