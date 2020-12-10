HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The wife of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf revealed Thursday that she has tested negative for COVID-19. First Lady Frances Wolf says she will still continue to quarantine at home after the governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Tom and I are grateful for the well-wishes and support we have received,” Frances Wolf said in a statement. “Please, on behalf of the more than 400,000 Pennsylvanians who have contracted this virus, the more than 12,000 who have died, and the healthcare and essential workers who are overwhelmed and scared, follow the direction of our doctors. Wear your masks. And, if you can, stay home.”

Gov. Wolf continues to be in isolation at his home but is feeling well and continues to be asymptomatic.

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

Wolf’s public schedule for the past week had just one event — a virtual news conference about the pandemic on Monday where he appeared along with his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, and one of her deputies. All wore masks as they took turns at the podium.

People considered to be “close contacts” of Wolf have been told of their possible exposure and are now in quarantine, including Levine and several members of his senior staff. All have tested negative so far, according to the governor’s office.

Wolf’s spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said “multiple members” of the governor’s security detail recently tested positive for COVID-19. She said Wolf has been primarily at his home or working from the offices of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency over the past few months.

Meanwhile, the commonwealth is expected to announce new restrictions to businesses and gatherings as coronavirus cases surge in the state. Nearly 12,000 new cases were reported Thursday in Pennsylvania and over 5,800 people are hospitalized.

