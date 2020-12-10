PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coronavirus testing site is now open in Media, Delaware County. The testing site at the Delaware County Community College opened at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Appointments are not needed and you do not need to be showing symptoms in order to get tested.

The tests are being distributed on a first come, first serve basis and up to 450 people can be tested at the site daily.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday through Monday, Dec. 14.

You are encouraged to bring photo identification and registration will be done on site.

This site is opening as Pennsylvania continues to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Tom Wolf has joined the growing list of Americans testing positive for the coronavirus. He is currently isolating at his home.

“Each and everyone of us has to take this seriously,” Wolf said.

In a press conference on Monday, the governor asked Pennsylvanians to take the pandemic more seriously and on Tuesday, he tested positive for the virus during a routine screening.

The governor says he has no symptoms and is feeling well.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID,” Wolf tweeted. “Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease.”

As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID. Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Valerie Arkoosh says Gov. Wolf testing positive for the coronavirus is a reminder that we “all need to be very careful.”

“It does underscore how contagious this virus is, as we all know Gov. Wolf has been extremely careful in his personal conduct and I don’t know if he has any idea where he got it, but it’s just another reminder that we all need to be very careful,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

Wolf’s close contacts are quarantining, including several members of the governor’s senior staff and health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

A spokesperson says those people have all tested negative.

“The cases are just steadily creeping,” Dr. Jose Torradas said.

Dr. Jose Torradas is an emergency room physician in Bucks County and the medical director for Philly fighting for COVID-19.

A non-profit helping coordinate the city’s testing and vaccination response.

“The cases are creeping up and we’re still not even at Christmas time, so this is a horror show in the making,” Torradas said.

Dr. Torradas says Gov. Wolf’s asymptomatic positive diagnosis should serve as a warning and he’s asking people to stay home during the holidays in order to protect loved ones.

“The 80 year old grandma, not going out, right? The six-month-old, you can keep home,” Torradas said. “But, it’s the 20-30 year old that isn’t feeling anything, feels great, but then brings it home.”

CBS3 has learned from three county officials that additional state business and gathering restrictions are expected from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine sometime this week.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In Pennsylvania: New Restrictions On Businesses, Gatherings Expected To Come This Week, Officials Say

Philadelphia Police: Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife In Feltonville

When And Where Northern Lights May Be Seen Across Delaware Valley Sky Thursday Night