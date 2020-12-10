MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, health care workers are making sure they’re prepared for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. People were at Delaware County Community College on Thursday for a drive-thru COVID testing and mock vaccination event.

Vaccines may be deployed as soon as next week, and the team at DCCC on Thursday is conducting a test run simulation.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that they’re doing this,” Janet Kennedy, of Brookhaven, said.

During the mock vaccination, patients were informed on what to expect.

“Most people don’t have any issues with the vaccine, but potentially some side effects you can experience are pain, where we do the injection, you can have skin rash, dizziness, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain and potentially trouble breathing,” Ashley Johns, with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, said.

Nausea and vomiting are also normal reactions to the body’s natural response to fighting new antibodies.

If the patient has trouble breathing or develops a skin rash, there’s a cause for concern.

“They’ll have epi-pens readily available and if there is a serious reaction, we’ll be ready to have 911 here,” Johns said.

AMI says they will be able to pivot from testing to vaccine delivery in as little as six hours once they become available. Some people are already feeling more confident.

“I think that it’s great that they’re doing this, I think it’s wonderful,” Alan Kutner said.

“Hopefully they’ll have this vaccine very soon,” Kennedy said.

They plan on taking the vaccine right away.

“100%, if they let me be No. 1 in line, I’ll take No. 1,” Kutner said.

The drive-thru vaccination is expected to take about 45 minutes per person. Because this is a mobile unit, teams will be assigned to different sites.

