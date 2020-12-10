MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A parking lot in Bucks County becomes a crime scene after a deadly shooting on Thursday morning. Police say the victim was an employee of the Kuusakoski Recycling plant on the 900 block of Wheeler Way in Middletown Township.

They say two men ambushed the victim as he arrived for his shift at the recycling plant around 6 a.m.

Officials were focused on a gray Mercury sedan and the surrounding crime scene for upwards of six hours, as investigators worked to piece together exactly what happened here.

Witnesses say two men in a dark-colored Nissan sedan rolled up, shot the victim who was in his 50s, and then took off. Police say the victim may have known his killer or killers.

The victim’s vehicle was towed off the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Police say they are following up on leads. They do have surveillance footage from the electrical recycling plant that they are working on.

Employees have been sent home for the day as authorities continue to investigate the deadly shooting.

There is currently no one in custody.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Middletown Township Police are investigating.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

