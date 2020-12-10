PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two accidents caused a messy scene on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning. The center lane heading westbound between Bensalem and Willow Grove was blocked for an accident.
Two lanes were also blocked eastbound in the same area for another crash.
All lanes have reopened on the PA Turnpike following two messy accidents from earlier. But, please expect residual delays! @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL https://t.co/2A75pUEZDZ
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) December 10, 2020
Traffic began to build up in both directions during the rush hour commute but all lanes in both directions have since reopened.
But officials say to expect residual delays.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Pennsylvania: New Restrictions On Businesses, Gatherings Expected To Come This Week, Officials Say
Philadelphia Police: Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife In Feltonville
When And Where Northern Lights May Be Seen Across Delaware Valley Sky Thursday Night
You must log in to post a comment.