CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two accidents caused a messy scene on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning. The center lane heading westbound between Bensalem and Willow Grove was blocked for an accident.

Two lanes were also blocked eastbound in the same area for another crash.

Traffic began to build up in both directions during the rush hour commute but all lanes in both directions have since reopened.

But officials say to expect residual delays.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In Pennsylvania: New Restrictions On Businesses, Gatherings Expected To Come This Week, Officials Say

Philadelphia Police: Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife In Feltonville

When And Where Northern Lights May Be Seen Across Delaware Valley Sky Thursday Night

Comments