MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — A porch pirate was caught off guard when a South Jersey homeowner called him out. It’s that time of the year every porch pirate looks forward to.

One was hoping to steal a package in Maple Shade, but little did he know multiple eyes were watching.

It was an ordinary Monday, but one vigilant neighbor noticed a disguised man acting strange.

“He had that hood on with the built-in mask and he was looking up and down the street, up and down the street. So I kind of looked up and down the street to see if there was anything else,” neighbor Lennie Schafer said.

It turns out that stranger was a porch pirate. He had his eyes on the package of Maple Shade resident Rosa Chaves.

“I thought it was suspicious, but at the same time, I didn’t want to accuse anybody of anything so I waited, and I saw him kick the package,” Chaves said.

After his knocks went unanswered, he thought the coast was clear. But that thief thought wrong.

“You know you’re on camera, right?” Chaves said through her Ring camera.

Chaves was at work when she got the notification that someone was at her front door. But if her warning to the porch pirate wasn’t enough, her neighbor Shafter was making sure he left empty-handed.

“I saw him bend down and pick that package up, and I thought ut uh! Not on our street! So I immediately went out the front door and onto my porch and started yelling at him,” Shafer said.

If it’s not already obvious, they look out for each other in Maple Shade, and the ladies don’t think he’ll try his luck again.

“I doubt it,” Chaves said.

“He’d be pretty dumb if he did,” Shafer said.

