CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, coronavirus, Local, ponzios diner

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A popular South Jersey diner has reopened after it shut down when an employee contracted COVID-19. Ponzio’s Diner-Bakery-Bar closed down on Dec. 1 for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Owners say the Cherry Hill diner is safe for customers to return.

All employees who may have been in contact with the affected worker were also tested for the coronavirus.

The diner is open for takeout and indoor dining.

The hours of operation have been adjusted.

New outdoor coronavirus restrictions went into effect in the Garden State on Monday.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints

Police Searching For Two Men Who Shot, Killed Pennsylvania Army National Guard Member Shaquira McCottry In North Philadelphia

President Trump’s Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States

Comments