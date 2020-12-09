CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A popular South Jersey diner has reopened after it shut down when an employee contracted COVID-19. Ponzio’s Diner-Bakery-Bar closed down on Dec. 1 for deep cleaning and disinfecting.
Owners say the Cherry Hill diner is safe for customers to return.
All employees who may have been in contact with the affected worker were also tested for the coronavirus.
The diner is open for takeout and indoor dining.
The hours of operation have been adjusted.
New outdoor coronavirus restrictions went into effect in the Garden State on Monday.
