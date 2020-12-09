PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official, the Eagles confirmed Carson Wentz will stay on the bench and Jalen Hurts will get the start Sunday against the Saints. Eyewitness News received mixed reactions to the move from Eagles nation.

But many fans are unhappy about the change and say you can’t put all of the blame on Wentz.

It’s the talk of the town.

“It has to start with Carson Wentz. Well of course it does! But you have to get to him to reach him somehow and this staff can’t,” a caller to 97.5 the Fanatic said.

Fans across the city have an opinion on the benching of Wentz for Jalen Hurts against New Orleans.

“Most of the people are blaming Wentz, but I believe it’s the organization that created the problems. From top to bottom, that doesn’t absolve the owner either,” fan Howard Casper said.

Even one fan from Australia who now calls Philly home believes it may be a problem beyond Wentz.

“My heart has to go out to someone like Carson Wentz who from all reports is a star athlete but just has not been able to really hit his stride. Whether that’s his fault, maybe coaching staff,” fan Andrew Rolls said.

Another die-hard Eagles fan believes no players in the league are playing to their full potential given the circumstances of COVID-19. No fans in the stands could be impacting their performance.

“By them benching him, it’s a bad idea. Everybody in every sport is having a tough time right now. We’re lucky we still have those guys still playing for us, just to give us entertainment,” fan Tracy Downing said.

The owner of Chickie’s and Pete’s says Hurts may be the breath of fresh air the team needs.

“It was just stale, the offense was stale. I think Wentz is a great quarterback and I’m very supportive of him, but whatever the team needs,” Chickie’s and Pete’s founder Pete Ciarrocchi said.

But there’s one thing all fans can agree on — their team needs to win.

It’s unclear if Hurts will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

