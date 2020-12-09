Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This little piggy needs a new home. ACCT Philly says a good Samaritan found the pig on the loose in Northeast Philly with a rope embedded in him.
That person removed the rope and called the shelter for help.
The pig, nicknamed Ramen, is now getting care until a rescue group can take him.
Pigs can be pets, but not in Philadelphia, where it is illegal to have one.
