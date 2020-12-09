PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is seeing its first flurry of the winter season. Light snow developed far north and west of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.
Scattered flurries, light snow and rain/snow showers will move across parts of the area through the early evening.
Snow showers will be light and limited to points north and west of the I-95 corridor. There’s a chance of rain and showers for the suburbs south of the city.
Roads could be icy some spots in the morning as temperatures are near subfreezing primarily in the Pennsylvania suburbs north and west.
Areas of minor accumulations are possible for Philadelphia’s far northwest suburbs of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. Up to an inch of snow is possible in the Poconos.
Temperatures start to rebound on Thursday and then quickly soar to near 60 degrees by Saturday.
Rain chances return Saturday night through Sunday morning. Regardless, the weekend does not look to be a washout.
