PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s some good news for drivers! It won’t cost any more money to drive across several Delaware River bridges.
The Delaware River Port Authority announced Wednesday next year’s scheduled toll hike will be postponed until at least 2022.
That means tolls will still cost $5 for cars to cross the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross Bridges.
“The Board and DRPA leadership team has worked over the past several years to ensure that the organization runs efficiently and effectively,” said DRPA Chairman Ryan Boyer in a statement. “This hard work is acknowledged by a budget that freezes tolls for our customers and ensures we have the necessary resources to maintain and enhance the public assets entrusted to the DRPA.”
“The DRPA continues to maintain a strong focus on fiscal stewardship,” said Vice Chairman Jeffrey Nash in a statement. “The fact that we are able to reduce the operating budget, invest in our public assets and infrastructure and do so without a toll increase, speaks volumes to the work of DRPA’s Board and leadership.”
