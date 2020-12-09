PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson and the Eagles are talking about the team’s quarterback switch as the Birds get ready for the Saints on Sunday. Philly knows a fraud when it sees one.

For 13 weeks, most of the Eagles have taken honesty and buried it underneath the turf at The Linc.

But not the man in the middle.

With a quarterback change now official, it was a busy day in South Philly. Pederson said that the Eagles didn’t expect to be in this position — 3-8-1, the playoffs an extreme longshot, and the franchise quarterback reduced to a backup.

But here we are. It’s now Jalen Hurts time.

And we’re here because Carson Wentz was one of the worst quarterbacks in football through 12 games. On Sunday, it only got worse, prompting the move to the bench.

Eagles center Jason Kelce says he believes Wentz can get back to the MVP talent he was but said a move had to be made.

“We gotta do something, we gotta try and spark some sort of difference. You can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting to get better and we just haven’t been able to do it. Jalen’s gonna go out there and get his opportunity this week and he’s a young kid, great attitude, went in at the end of the game and did some things, so we’ll see how he does in a full game,” Kelce said.

So now comes Hurts. He took over for Wentz on Sunday and as Kelce said, he gets an opportunity to make this his team.

The bad news is he’s facing a Saints’ defense ranked number one in football.

“I’ve just tried to stay diligent with everything. Stay diligent, be consistent with my preparation, meeting and studying and doing what I have to do to be prepared to play. I think obviously my role has changed this week but the preparation and the hard work throughout the week has not,” Hurts said.

Pederson stopped short of saying that Hurts would be the quarterback for the remainder of the season but this will give the team an opportunity to see what they have in Hurts and to give Wentz a much-needed breather.

But again, they are throwing Hurts right into the fire against a Super Bowl contender.

