PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds gathered to show their support for a beloved Philadelphia all-girls high school on Tuesday night. Eyewitness News was at Sister Cities Park across from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for a prayer vigil and protest in hopes of saving John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced last month it plans to close the school at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Organizers say the school empowers girls and it will be devastating if it shuts down.
Hallahan is the country’s first all-girls catholic high school.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
US Supreme Court Rejects Republicans’ Last-Gasp Bid To Halt President-elect Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania Win
Philadelphia Weather: Parts Of Delaware, Lehigh Valleys To See Snow Showers
Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints
You must log in to post a comment.