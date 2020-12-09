PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s 192nd Philadelphia Flower Show, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizers to move the show from its longtime Pennsylvania Convention Center home outside to South Philadelphia’s expansive FDR Park.

“It’s such a fine example of turning lemons into lemonade,” florist Kristin Horst said.

Horst launched West Philly-based FLOWER SHOP!!! on Instagram in January. She is hoping to enter her work in the show for the very first time next year.

“I like to go foraging, so I could go out and find almost anything. The possibilities to integrate different materials are just so much more,” she said.

Mayor Jim Kenney gave his endorsement to the unprecedented move of one of Philadelphia’s biggest annual tourist events at the city’s COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday.

“I know about the plan to move it there, we are supportive of it,” he said. “I don’t have all of the details as to where it will be situated. But it’s a lovely place to have it and hopefully, we’ll hope for good weather.”

Favorable weather is much more likely now that the timing of the show has changed, too. Usually held in late winter, 2021 show, Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece, is scheduled for June 5 to June 13.

Horst said it’s a game changer for florists who heavily rely on imported flowers when the show is held in colder months.

“I’m thinking about all of the local flowers that I can incorporate and how special that is to have it grown from the land here,” she said.

Tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show will go on sale in January. Proceeds from the event fund PHS’ community programming.

