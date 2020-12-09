PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned new information about the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Regulators in the United Kingdom say people who have a significant history of allergic reactions should not receive the vaccine.

This comes after two people who received the vaccine on Tuesday had adverse reactions. Both are doing well.

Officials say this is a precautionary move as they further investigate the allergic reactions.

Meantime, Philadelphia officials say they vaccine could be distributed as early as next week if it is granted emergency use authorization. The city is also closer to offering much needed relief to small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

This comes as the state and country waits for the approval of a vaccine.

One that happens, Philadelphia is in line to get a direct shipment.

“If it’s approved later this week, we’re likely to start offering that vaccine here in Philadelphia next week,” Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farey said.

Dr. Farley says the city will get vaccine shipments directly from the CDC. Meantime, the state will receive and disperse supplies to other locations.

“Our first priority is health care workers who are routinely exposed to coronavirus,” Farley said. “We’ll widen who gets a vaccine more as it becomes available.”

Farley says hospitals will decide which individuals will get the vaccine first and will also be in charge of administering it.

The next in line for the vaccine will be vulnerable populations and essential workers.

“We won’t know how many doses we’re going to get until we actually have them,” Farley said.

And a vaccine can’t come fast enough.

Philadelphia is dealing with another sharp increase in COVID-19 cases which are being linked to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Businesses also continue to struggle under tightened restrictions.

“Not that it’s gotten a little colder, we’re shifted again to pickup and delivery,” Boby Saritsoglou said.

Bobby Sartisoglou is the owner of Stina Pizzeria in South Philadelphia just trying to survive the pandemic. The city could help small businesses soon.

A new city council bill passed unanimously last week and is awaiting the mayor’s signature. It would freeze restaurant evictions for six months if certain requirements are met.

Restaurant owners applaud the move but say more help will be needed.

“If we can’t pay our rent now, how are we going to pay the rent in six months with all of that back rent due? It’s not going to be easy to do,” Sartisoglou said.

Eyewitness News is hearing reports that Pennsylvania officials could announce new restrictions as early as Wednesday as they continue to try to stop the spread of the virus.

