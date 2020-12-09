CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The first of three new pop-up coronavirus testing sites opened Wednesday in Camden. Eyewitness News was at Cooper Poynt School, which is the site that will be open on Wednesdays.
The other two sites are also at Camden schools.
On Monday, residents can get tested at Veterans Memorial School and on Thursdays tests will be conducted at Dr. Charles Brimm Medical Arts High School.
Hours for all three sites are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are not needed at these locations.
