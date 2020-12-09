Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey by AAA finds men are more aggressive drivers compared to women. The motor club says men are more likely to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously and honk at other drivers than women.
The survey finds that women admit to some dangerous driving habits of their own, including running red lights.
The AAA survey also reveals younger drivers tend to be more aggressive than old drivers.
