WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington Brew Works is celebrating Joe Biden and his long association with Amtrak. The brewery released a new beer called “Rail Car One: Wilmington to Washington.”
It has the Acela logo on the label. The first batch has already sold out.
We asked the brewery to describe the beer.
“It’s an 8%, northeast style, New England style IPA, so it’s juicy, it’s hazy. The primary hops in there are citra hops and mosaic. There’s a few other things in there just for good measure but it finishes a little bit like tangerine, maybe a little bit of pineapple on the backside. Very delicious beer, very easy drinking,” Wilmington Brew Works CEO Craig Wensell said.
Biden does not drink alcohol but the brewery says he supports the making of the new beer.
Meanwhile, planners for Biden’s inauguration are reportedly considering having him travel by train to Washington D.C. on Jan. 20.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
US Supreme Court Rejects Republicans’ Last-Gasp Bid To Halt President-elect Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania Win
Philadelphia Weather: Parts Of Delaware, Lehigh Valleys To See Snow Showers
Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints
You must log in to post a comment.