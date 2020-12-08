PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in North Philadelphia. Officials say 36-year-old William Elliot, of Philadelphia, was found inside of a Chrysler 200 along the 3900 block of North Smedley Street suffering from multiple gunshots to the body on Monday night.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
