PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for help identifying the suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Brewerytown. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage in the Nov. 27 attack on the 3000 block of Jefferson Street.
Police say he is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in which the victim was struck in the head with a brick.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 40 years of age, with a medium build, unshaven, and wearing a distinctive multi-colored jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
