PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police want help identifying two men as part of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman in the Kensington section of the city. She was killed Nov. 10, just after 11 p.m., on the 1300 block of Wishart Street.
Surveillance video captures the men walking on the 1300 block of West Clearfield Street.
It then shows them approaching a person and one of the men pointed a gun at the victim.
They are last seen running from the scene.
There is a $20,000 award for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Weather: Parts Of Delaware, Lehigh Valleys To See Snow Showers
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says ‘Rate Of Noncooperation With Contact Tracers Now Up To Whopping 74% Of Cases
Body Of 20-Year-Old Rahdee Chappell Pulled From Ridley Creek After Falling In Over Weekend
You must log in to post a comment.