WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A lot of us are spending the holidays apart from family because of the coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean you can’t welcome someone new into your home this time of year.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA announced its third annual holiday sleepovers.
It gives some pets a break from the shelter by letting them stay with a foster family between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3.
This year, the shelter is focusing on some dogs who’ve been overlooked with the goal of finding them forever homes.
