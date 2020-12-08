WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Amtrak unveiled a $72 million project adding an electrified third rail to the northeast corridor through Delaware. Elected officials joined Amtrak and other transportation leaders on Monday for a ribbon cutting ceremony on the new track between Wilmington and Newark.
The expansion, along with other repairs and updates, are expected to improve on-time performance and reduced delays caused by the two-track bottleneck on that stretch of tracks.
Officials say the track improvements are coming online just in time for Amtrak ridership to increase once COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf Paints Dire Picture Of Health Care System On Brink As Additional Measures Being Considered
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says ‘Rate Of Noncooperation With Contact Tracers Now Up To Whopping 74% Of Cases
Missing Rideshare Driver Eleanor Camacho Found Dead Inside Her Car In Allentown
You must log in to post a comment.