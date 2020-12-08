PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced they have acquired Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirer from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers are sending Al Horford and and a 2025 protected first-round pick and the draft rights to Theo Maledon and Vasilije Micic in exchange for the three players.

The 76ers traded Horford more than a year after he was considered a ballyhooed free-agent signing away for their rival Boston Celtics. Horford was a flop in the first season of a four-year contract worth $97 million and lost his starting spot late in the season.

The Thunder are the on hook for Horford’s $27.5 million this season. He averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his lone season with the Sixers.

He never fit in playing alongside franchise center Joel Embiid and was the biggest disappointment in a season that cost coach Brett Brown his job.

Horford lost his starting spot late in the season and didn’t appear to fit in with the franchise moving forward under Doc Rivers. The Sixers get major cap flexibility by taking Green with just $15 million and one more season left on his deal.

In Green, they brought in a shooter they so desperately needed.

Danny Green won his third NBA Championship in October with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 11-year NBA veteran has played in 688 career games with 612 starts. He’s played for the Lakers, Raptors, Spurs, and Cavaliers and averages 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.

Green is a 40% shooter beyond the arch and has made more than 1,200 three-pointers in his career, ranking among the top 25 active NBA players.

Ferguson is a three-year NBA veteran. He was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s played 191 career games with 124 starts, averaging 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.

Poirier signed with the Boston Celtics in July 2019 and played in 22 games for the Celtics as a rookie, average 5.9 minutes per contest. He began his professional basketball career in France, his home country, and played for a total of three French clubs.

He led the EuroLeague in rebounding with 8.3 per game and earned a spot on the All-EuroLeague Second Team.

Green will wear No. 14 for the 76ers, Ferguson will sport No. 23 and Poirier will wear No. 17.

The 2025 first-round pick the Sixers are sending to the Thunder is protected for pick numbers one through six, and if the pick does not convey in 2025, it will be protected for pick numbers one through four in both 2026 and 2027.

If it is not used in the first round of the 2025-2027 drafts, the pick will be a 2027 second-round selection.