By CBS3 Staff
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A woman was killed after slamming into a parked tractor-trailer on I-95 in Newark, early Monday morning. The crash happened on the northbound lanes near Churchmans Road, around 3:15 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of I-95.

At this point, police do not know why the driver hit the truck.

Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours, but the highway is now back open.

Meanwhile, starting Monday at 9 p.m., all lanes will be closed and detoured overnight at I-295 southbound at the Route 42 exit for construction and will continue on for the rest of the week.

