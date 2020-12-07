PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect wanted in an aggravated assault inside a Southwest Philadelphia market. Surveillance video shows the suspect follow the victim into the bathroom at Jerry’s Corner Indoor Market, located on the 6000 block of Passyunk Avenue, on Oct. 24, just before 11 a.m.
Police say the victim was viciously beat with a handgun before the suspect fled the scene.
The motive of the attack is unclear at this time.
The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He had a receding hairline and was wearing blue jeans, with a large silver belt buckle, black and white sneakers and a black face mask.
He was originally wearing a dark winter hat and multi-colored sweatshirt with a black t-shirt underneath. He was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun that had a gold barrel.
Contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3183/3184 if you have any information regarding this incident.
