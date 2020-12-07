MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students were allowed to resume a hybrid learning model in Montgomery County Monday morning after two weeks of virtual learning, but some school districts have delayed their return. The Perkiomen Valley and Springford School Districts will remain virtual due to a surge in cases among their communities.
In Pottsgrove, the return to class was delayed because of inadequate staffing.
Remote learning in Boyertown has also been extended through Friday.
Meanwhile, Lower Moreland Township schools returned to in-person learning Monday. Eleven staff members are in quarantine, but CBS3 is told they are able to work remotely.
