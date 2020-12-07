SEPTA Driver Decorates Bus With Christmas Lights To Spread Holiday Cheer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is getting into the holiday spirit, and even mass transit is showing off its festive side. A SEPTA driver decorated his bus with Christmas lights.
Eyewitness News checked it out at 33rd and Dauphin Streets in Strawberry Mansion.
SEPTA Bus Operator Dominic Rose says he did this on his own time. He says this act of kindness is his gift to the city.
“With COVID going on, a lot of us are depressed, from the operators to the passengers. So just to bring back smiles on people’s faces when I ride by them, and just cheerful talking to them, and this is something that I wanted to do just give back to the community,” Rose said.
Rose said it took him three days to decorate the bus.
