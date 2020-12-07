CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia Monday evening. It happened on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace around 5 p.m.

Police say the man was shot once in the right side of his neck and was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

