CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police say the body of an 18-year-old man who fell into Ridley Creek in Delaware County on Saturday has been found. The body was recovered from the banks of Ridley Creek behind an apartment complex in Eddystone on Monday.
Family members tell CBS3’s Joe Holden it is their loved one whose body was recovered.
BREAKING: Chester Police confirm to me a body was recovered earlier Monday from the banks of Ridley Creek in Eddystone. Police had been searching the area for an 18-year-old who fell in on Saturday. Family members tell me it is their loved one who was recovered. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UVFkvNV90E
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 7, 2020
A family member tells Eyewitness News the man was hanging out by the creek with a friend when he had a seizure and fell into the water on Saturday night.
Multiple police, fire and EMS agencies launched an extensive search effort near Sun Drive and Hancock Street, close to the Eddystone border.
Along with search and rescue boats from Chester, Tinicum and Eddystone Fire, searchers used drones outfitted with infrared cameras, as they navigated north of the Chester Pike Bridge down to the Delaware River.
At this point, authorities are not saying if they suspect any foul play.
