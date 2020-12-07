PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who will head coach Doug Pederson name the starting quarterback for this week’s Eagles game against the New Orleans Saints — Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts? Pederson won’t commit to saying who will start in Week 14 despite replacing Wentz with Hurts in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

But in CBS Philly’s unofficial social media polls, most viewers want Hurts to carry the team now. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, about 77% of Twitter respondents say they want Hurts to start.

I don’t think Wentz is a bad Quarterback at all. However, something just isn’t working. Feel bad for him but there’s obviously a problem. — MBA Thorn (@ThornburyMb) December 7, 2020

You need to play Hurts at this point. At least get an idea of what you have with Hurts. This season is over anyway. Then next season let them battle it out for the starting job. Also with this O-line sucking Hurts is much more mobile. — Jason madden (@Jayruthedamaja) December 7, 2020

Pederson benched Wentz in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks. He says it was in an effort to create a “spark” for his team.

“No, I have not made a decision yet and the offensive line does not weigh into any decisions as to who that might be,” Pederson said in a press conference Monday. “I’m not prepared right now to make any statement or decisions on that, I’m still processing a lot of things, going through a lot of things before I make that decision. When I know you’ll know.”

Hurts, the rookie second-round pick, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards.

