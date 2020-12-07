PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Goose Island Brewhouse in Philadelphia has closed its doors for good. The Chicago-based brewery located in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood is citing the global health crisis and the “significant impact” COVID-19 has had on business as the reason for their permanent closure.
“Over the past several months, the Goose Island team in Philadelphia has shown incredible resilience in the face of tough challenges. We are grateful for each employees’ contribution to making the Philly Brewhouse a true extension of Goose Island,” the company said Friday in an Instagram post. “Philadelphia and its beer lovers will continue to be very important to Goose Island. Philadelphia has been our second home and we are so appreciative to the city for visiting, sharing beers with us and allowing us to be part of your hometown. Here’s to you, Philly.”
Goose Island opened its Fishtown location in 2018 on Canal Street, across from the Fillmore.
