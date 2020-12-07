WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Wilmington, early Monday morning. The crash happened on the northbound lanes near Churchmans Road, around 3:15 a.m.
Commuter Alert: Accident investigation is underway after a vehicle collided with a tractor trailer around 3:15AM this morning in #Wilmington on I-95 NB. Only one lane is able to get by that incident area between the RT-1 Underpass and Churchmans Rd. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/j70KVLKXEj
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) December 7, 2020
Several lanes on I-95 were closed between Route 1 and Churchmans Road.
No word if anyone was injured.
Meanwhile, starting Monday at 9 p.m. all lanes will be closed and detoured overnight at I-295 southbound at the Route 42 exit for construction and will continue on for the rest of the week.
