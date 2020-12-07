CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Wilmington, early Monday morning. The crash happened on the northbound lanes near Churchmans Road, around 3:15 a.m.

Several lanes on I-95 were closed between Route 1 and Churchmans Road.

No word if anyone was injured.

Meanwhile, starting Monday at 9 p.m. all lanes will be closed and detoured overnight at I-295 southbound at the Route 42 exit for construction and will continue on for the rest of the week.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Man Fighting For Life After Shot Multiple Times While Sitting Inside Car In Kensington, Police Say

Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad

18-Year-Old Man Still Missing After Falling Into Ridley Creek Saturday Night

Comments