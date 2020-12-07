PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a man walking in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Police released the surveillance video in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect’s car.
The car is described as a dark-colored 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, with a sticker in the upper right windshield.
The shooting happened on Nov. 24 on the 5600 block of North 4th Street, just before 9 p.m.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
